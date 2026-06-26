Ex-NSA adviser John Bolton admits to improper handling of secret documents

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. John Bolton, who once served as national security adviser to President Donald Trump and is now one of his most ardent critics, pleaded guilty to unlawfully conferring classified information during a federal court hearing in Maryland.

Initially, Bolton pleaded not guilty in court. He later entered into a plea deal with prosecutors, under which he accepted one count of the charges, and agreed to pay a $2 million fine. The deal includes a sentencing range from no prison time to five years behind bars.

Politico reported last September that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found materials related to weapons of mass destruction, the US permanent mission to the United Nations and strategic communications of the US government, during a search of Bolton’s office in downtown Washington D.C. and his house in 2025. Computers and other electronic devices were seized.

Bolton has a reputation as one of Washington's most radical hawks. For example, he has repeatedly called for the use of military force against Iran.

Bolton was Trump’s adviser in 2018-2019, but was fired after falling out with him.

Bolton also used to serve as deputy secretary of state for arms control and international security, as well as permanent representative to the United Nations.

In his memoirs about working with Trump, Bolton was sharply critical of White House policy-making. The US government said at the time that Bolton had violated his obligations with regard to disclosing information constituting a state secret. Representatives of the Washington administration pointed out that in his book, Bolton disclosed classified information about consultations in NATO and the US policy towards Venezuela, North Korea and Turkey. Trump returned to the White House after winning the presidential election in 2024. Bolton is now one of Trump's most fervid critics.