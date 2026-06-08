Pressure on opposition affects outcome of Armenian election — political bloc

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. Pressure on the opposition and numerous election irregularities have without a doubt affected the outcome of Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Armenia, Marianna Kagramanyan, press secretary for Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia bloc, said in a social media statement.

"The Strong Armenia alliance faced unprecedented and large-scale pressure and persecution from state institutions throughout the election process," the statement reads. "The pre-election period involved deliberate actions against our leader, candidates, supporters and allies, along with massive illegal arrests, criminal prosecutions and suppression of voters’ freedom of expression. On election day, administration resources, as well as government and public mechanisms, were widely used in order to influence the outcome of the vote. Numerous violations of election law were reported across the country," she added.

"The above-mentioned developments have undoubtedly affected the election prices and its results," the Strong Armenia bloc stressed.