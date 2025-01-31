Serbian authorities keep situation with street protests under control — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Serbia’s authorities are in control of the situation with protests despite the West’s attempts to undermine the republic’s stability and stage a color revolution, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The diplomat stressed that the situation with the protest rallies is extremely serious with "stability being threatened." "I am voicing my opinion, comparing the current protests with what was going on, say, two-three years ago. This is indeed a much more widespread event and a much more dangerous event if we talk about it targeting the Serbian leadership. Nevertheless, the Serbian authorities manage to maintain order on the whole, and sufficient stability, despite difficulties, including the ones with transportation," he added.

The envoy reiterated that protest rallies erupted after a tragic incident in the city of Novi Sad where the concrete canopy of the main railway station collapsed, killing 15 people and severely injuring two more.

He pointed out that outside forces used the emotions and feelings of residents for manipulation. "External meddling is obvious to the Serbian leadership as it was obvious in the event of previous protests. The West cannot abandon the idea of a color revolution. The reason is obvious - [Serbian President Aleksandar] Vucic is not a convenient politician, a yes-man, he is too independent," the Russian diplomat said.

Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out that the West realizes that it is practically impossible to force Vucic to introduce sanctions against Russia, so it "uses a different approach." "The West is taking advantage of the situation, it is shamelessly exploiting the tragedy in order to inspire the protest movement, to guide it against the leadership. Everything is interrelated here," he noted.

Commenting on Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic’s decision to step down, the ambassador emphasized that Russia continues to work with the Serbian government and will continue to do everything to honor its obligations. According to the envoy, there are no signs that Serbia’s foreign policy priorities, including relations with Russia, will undergo any significant changes in the near future.

"Another matter is that the West is attempting to achieve its goal, the chaos it needs so desperately, if certain individuals brought in by the West emerge. Then one can expect [changes in bilateral relations], because the sole objective is to sever ties between Serbia and Russia. However, there is no need for any alarm here. There is not a single indication of a cooling, a pause, and it is not expected to occur," Botsan-Kharchenko concluded.

Protests in Serbia

Since November 2024, anti-government protests organized by students and members of the opposition have been held in Serbia. The main reason was the tragedy at the Novi Sad train station, which occurred on November 1 and resulted in the death of 15 people. From the very outset of the street protests, the opposition has demanded "the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djuric, the arrest of those directly responsible for the failings in the upgrade of the train station and the revelation of the contract with Chinese companies [involved in the reconstruction]."

On January 28, Vucevic announced that he was resigning. He expressed confidence that the ongoing student street protests had been organized and controlled from abroad with the aim of staging a government overthrow.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has told TASS that the ongoing student protests in Serbia, supported by the opposition, were organized by Western special services according to the tactics of color revolutions, and the resignation of Vucevic amid the street rallies would not change the authorities’ approach to relations with Russia, Serbia’s "ally and friend."