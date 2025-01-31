Democratic Republic of Congo authorities won’t negotiate with M23 rebels — minister

PRETORIA, January 31. /TASS/. There will be no talks between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and rebels of the March 23 Movement (M23), Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita said.

"I have ordered that all plans for dialogue with the Rwandan-backed M23 terrorists be immediately burned," he said in a video message to servicemen released by the ministry. "We will fight," he emphasized.

Muadiamvita said that Congolese troops were tasked with "defeating the Rwandan military machine and destroying the Rwandan tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Africa." "We will fight as we see fit and bring salvation to our people," the minister said.

Rwanda has called for the start of direct talks between the DRC authorities and the M23 group as a precondition for the continuation of the peace process between the two countries. The refusal of the Congolese side led to the cancellation of a meeting between the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda in Luanda, scheduled for December 15. One of the consequences was a new offensive by the M23, which entered the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma on January 26. The rebels are now in almost complete control of the city; the day before, they announced the formation of a city management committee.

Meanwhile, according to the UN, M23 detachments began moving from the north toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province. At the same time, Rwandan army units are crossing the Congolese border near Bukavu. The city of 1.2 million is separated from Rwandan territory by a river. Rwanda's ambassador-at-large for the Great Lakes region, Vincent Karega, said the rebels have no intention of stopping their offensive in eastern DRC after taking Goma unless the Congolese government negotiates with them.