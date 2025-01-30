Netanyahu orders to suspend release of Palestinian prisoners — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners until the safe transfer of hostages to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip is guaranteed in the next stages of the ceasefire deal in the enclave.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this afternoon, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured," the statement said.

"Israel demands that the mediators see to this," the prime minister's office added.