Over 60 more bodies found in Gaza Strip over past day — Palestine’s Health Ministry

CAIRO, January 29. /TASS/. Sixty-three more dead bodies have been retrieved from under the debris in the Gaza Strip over the past day, Palestine’s Health Ministry reported in a statement on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The statement also added that eight people sought medical assistance at local hospitals.

According to the ministry, the overall death toll in the Gaza Strip is now at 47,417, with over 111,500 people sustaining injuries.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement came into effect on January 19. On the same day, three Israeli women were returned home. Israel, in turn, released 90 Palestinian women and teenagers from its prisons early on January 20.

On January 25, four more Israeli women were released from captivity in the Gaza Strip and Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners. As many as 114 of them arrived in the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza, and the rest 70 were deported to Egypt.