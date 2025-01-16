Hamas abides by ceasefire agreement — spokesman

CAIRO, January 16. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement is complying with the terms of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the organization’s spokesman Izzat al-Risheq stated.

"Hamas is adhering to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators," al-Risheq wrote on his Telegram channel.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced late on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and introduce a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. The accord is due to take effect on Sunday, January 19. The first stage of the agreement would last 42 days and see the release of 33 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on January 16 that Hamas was apparently reneging on the agreements reached, creating a crisis at the last minute and preventing the deal from being finalized. The office added that the government would not set the date for the cabinet meeting until mediators report that Hamas has confirmed all the details of the agreement. According to Kan radio, an Israeli security cabinet meeting to approve the enclave ceasefire agreement was previously scheduled for January 16.