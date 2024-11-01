Over half of US voters likely to cast before Election Day, poll shows

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. Over half of registered voters in the United States intend to vote early in the upcoming presidential election on November 5, a poll conducted by the Gallup sociological service reveals.

According to its data, 54% of those polled intend to vote before Election Day this year. Currently, 20% of these individuals have already voted. It is noted that the percentage of those eager to vote early has decreased by 10 points compared to 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the widespread adoption of early voting.

Another 42% of respondents plan to vote on November 5.

The poll was conducted by telephone from October 14 to October 27, involving 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older from across the country. The statistical margin of error is 4%.

Earlier on Friday, Florida State University released figures indicating that over 59 million Americans have decided to vote early ahead of the country's November 5 Election Day. The total number of registered voters in the United States is approximately 168 million.

On November 5, the United States will hold presidential elections. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are running for office. Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, while Harris currently holds the position of US vice president.