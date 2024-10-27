Eight people die after Israel’s airstrike on residential house hear Lebanon’s Sidon

BEIRUT, October 27. /TASS/. Eight civilians died after an Israeli airstrike on a dwelling house near the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon, the country’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry’s post on its official Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist), twenty-five people were injured.

Apart from that, the ministry said that nineteen people died and 108 more were wounded as a result of Israeli air raids on Saturday, October 26.