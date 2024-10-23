BRICS states support use of alternative currencies within pool of currency reserves

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS member states support the improvement of the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) via envisaging alternative eligible currencies, according to Kazan Declaration of the 16th summit of the association released on the Kremlin’s website.

"We recognize the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) being an important mechanism to forestall short-term balance of payments pressures and further strengthen financial stability. We express our strong support for the CRA mechanism improvement via envisaging alternative eligible currencies and welcome finalization of the amendments to the CRA documents. We acknowledge the successful completion of the seventh CRA Test Run and the fifth edition of the BRICS Economic Bulletin under the title 'BRICS Economies in a Higher-rate Environment,'" the document reads.

"We welcome the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism (ICM) focus on facilitating and expanding innovative financial practices and approaches for projects and programs, including finding acceptable mechanisms of financing in local currencies. We welcome a continued dialogue between the ICM and the NDB (New Development Bank - TASS)," according to the declaration.