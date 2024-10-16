Israeli army reports destruction of weapons depot in Beirut suburbs

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed an underground weapons depot of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah in the suburbs of Beirut, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, with the direction of precise IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a strike on strategic weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the press service said. "These weapons were stockpiled by Hezbollah in an underground storage facility in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut," the military added. Before the attack, numerous measures were taken to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, including early warning to the population in the area, the army pointed out.

Earlier today, the IDF ordered the evacuation of a building in Beirut's southern suburbs, warning that it was in an area where the servicemen will operate "in the near future."

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.