Ramstein meeting postponed after Biden says he can't make it — media

BERLIN, October 9. /TASS/. A meeting of world leaders originally scheduled to be held in Germany on October 12 has been postponed due to changes in US President Joe Biden's plans, Der Spiegel said, citing a Pentagon spokesman.

According to the newspaper, the meeting has been postponed and will be rescheduled to another date due to changes in Biden's travel plans.

Earlier, Ukraine's Radio Liberty branch (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia and listed as an undesirable organization) cited NATO headquarters sources stating that the Ramstein format meeting had been postponed indefinitely, with a new date to be determined later. Prior to this, the White House confirmed that Biden had postponed his trip to Europe, which was set to include participation in the Ramstein meeting, due to Hurricane Milton's impending landfall in Florida.

Biden's trip to Germany was set to be the first state visit by a US president to the country in nearly 40 years. Ukraine had hoped to revive discussions at the meeting regarding the use of long-range weapons by Western countries against targets in Russia. Prior to the Ramstein meeting, individual talks on military assistance to Kiev were also planned between the leaders of the UK, Germany, the US, and France.