Hezbollah won't retreat from its positions, to continue to pursue its goals — deputy chief

BEIRUT, September 30. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah will not retreat from its positions and will continue to pursue its goals despite the losses it has suffered, the movement’s deputy chief Naim Qassem said.

"Despite the loss of a number of [movement] leaders, [Israeli] attacks on [Lebanese] civilians and numerous casualties, we will not retreat from our positions. The Islamic resistance will continue to confront the Israeli enemy, support Gaza and Palestine, and defend Lebanon and its people," Qassem said during an Al Manar TV broadcast.

"We know that the battle may be long and different options are possible, but we will cope with any circumstances," he emphasized.

Tensions escalated between Israel and Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah after a series of explosions of communication devices in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. The movement held Jerusalem responsible for the sabotage. In turn, Jerusalem did not comment directly on what happened, but announced the intensification of military action in the northern direction. On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel.