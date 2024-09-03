Palestine records 685 Arab fatalities in West Bank since Israel started Gaza operation

CAIRO, September 3. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli military and police actions in the West Bank has reached 685 since the country started an operation in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to officials, so far 5,700 Palestinians have been injured in various parts of the West Bank since October last year. Since last Wednesday alone, when the Israel Defense Forces started major raids in several towns and refugee camps, 33 Arabs have been killed and some 130 others wounded in the region. Among the fatalities are about a dozen teenagers and elderly people.

A while back, the Gazan Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli actions in the enclave since October 2023 had risen to 40,819, and 94,291 more people had been injured.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. That was followed by an Israeli ground operation in the enclave that is ongoing to this day.