Myanmar’s commission begins preparations for elections — party chief

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Myanmar’s Union Election Commission has started preparations for general elections to be held in 2025, Union Solidarity and Development Party Chairman Khin Yee told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"The current government has officially announced that general elections will be held in 2025. This means they will be held some time between January and December. Depending on the domestic political situation, the government will announce the specific date a bit later. The Union Election Commission is busy with preparations, namely concerning bylaws, procedure, order of conduct: these documents have already been prepared, and once the election date is announced, they will come into force. According to our legislation, the election campaign starts the day after the announcement of the election date. This is what we are preparing for," he said.

Asked what ordinary citizens think about the elections, Khin Yee emphasized that "people see the election process as a potential hope of a way out of the current challenging situation." "Today illegal associations and groups continue their terror in certain parts of our country, they kill innocent people, destroy the future of young generations, and hinder the social and educational development of the state. The absolute majority of Myanmar people would like this to end," Khin Yee added.

After the polls, a publicly elected government will be established, the party chief noted. This government will compose the bodies of all branches of power: legislative, executive, and judicial. "These structures will make it possible to solve all issues without terrorism or violence. It is for this reason that the majority of the population is looking forward to the elections. Yet there are those who continue to engage in terror, who want the country to be destroyed and the regime to collapse. They don't want elections to take place, they are terrorists. To summarize: the majority of citizens support the government in its intention to hold electoral procedures," he concluded.