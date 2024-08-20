Russian-Chinese relations serve as example for other countries — Chinese premier

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China can be looked at as an exemplar of international relations, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said upon arrival in Moscow.

"Under the joint strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations in this new era are gaining new vitality and energy," he said. "Relations between China and Russia have become a benchmark for international relations of a new type between larger neighboring states."

He stressed that the dialogue between the two countries is characterized by "political mutual trust, fruitful comprehensive cooperation, friendly feelings between people, and close and effective international collaboration."

"The two heads of state have met twice since the beginning of this year. They have conducted comprehensive planning and outlined strategic plans for the further development of Chinese-Russian relations in the context of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations," Li said.

According to the Chinese premier, his country continues profound reforms and modernization while Russia is encouraging the accelerated growth of its Far Eastern regions, which "opens up new opportunities for practical cooperation between the two countries."

"We have come here to implement the agreements between the two heads of state, strengthen our centuries-long friendship and bolster mutually beneficial cooperation. I am looking forward to meeting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to exchange views on issues of our common interest for the sake of cooperation and friendship, to fill business cooperation between our countries with practical content," Li stressed.

He said that he was glad to accept his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin’s invitation "to pay an official visit to beautiful and friendly Russia ahead of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia."

"On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to convey sincere greetings and best wishes to the Russian government and people. In the past 75 years, relations between our countries have withstood the trials of international turbulence and are getting more and more strong. Over these years, we have accumulated vast experience in building bilateral relations. These are such fundamental principles as mutual respect, equality and trust, centuries-long friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.

"I am convinced that thanks to our joint efforts, Chinese-Russian relations of strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation will have a bright future in the new era," he stressed.