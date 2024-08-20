Chinese prime minister’s visit to Moscow to expand ties between two countries — expert

BEIJING, August 20. /TASS/. The upcoming visit to Russia by Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang will help deepen the Chinese-Russian partnership and take it to a more comprehensive level, Cui Heng, a scholar from the Shanghai-based China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation, said.

"Premier Li's visit is expected to cover a wide range of topics and a full agenda, which will further push bilateral cooperation to a more in-depth and comprehensive level," the Global Times quoted him as saying.

According to him, the mechanism of regular meetings between the Chinese and Russian heads of government is a "constructive complement" to the leaders' summit. The political scientist noted that interaction in this format aims to settle economic affairs and implement practical cooperation projects.

On August 20-22, Li will come to Russia on an official visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. This will be the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government. This mechanism has been in place since 1996. The previous event in this format was held on December 19, 2023 in Beijing.