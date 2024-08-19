Nearly 170 journalists killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023 — authorities

CAIRO, August 19. /TASS/. At least 169 journalists have died in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the press service of the enclave’s government said.

According to it, the latest victim was Ibrahim Marwan Muhareb of Pakistan, who collaborated with several Arab media outlets and TV channels.

The Gaza authorities placed the blame for the deaths of journalists on Israel and called on the international community to bring Israel’s leadership to responsibility "for continuing crimes."

According to the latest data from Gaza’s health ministry, the death toll from Israeli bombardments stands at 40,139, with as many as 92,743 Palestinians being wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.