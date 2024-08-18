Ukraine keeping over 120,000 troops on Belarusian border — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Over 120,000 Ukrainian troops are deployed on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"On the Belarusian-Ukrainian border they keep more than 120,000 troops on our border. As we saw their aggressive policy we deployed our military along the whole border," he said.

The environment on the border also deteriorated during preparations to a parade in Minsk on Independence Day at the end of June and the beginning of July, the president added.