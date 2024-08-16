About 650 people killed in Bangladeshi protests — OHCHR

NEW DELHI, August 16. /TASS/. About 650 people, including 32 children, were killed during Bangladeshi protests and riots in July and August, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

"Between July 16 and August 11, more than 600 people were killed. Of these, nearly 400 deaths were reported from July 16 to August 4, while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between August 5 and 6," the office said in a report.

"Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists covering the events and a number of members of the security force," the report went on to say.

The reports said at least 4 journalists and at least 32 children were killed.

"Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients. The reported death toll is likely an underestimate, as information collection has been hindered by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown," the OHCHR said.

"There are serious and credible allegations that the security forces responded overall to both protests and subsequent violence with unnecessary and disproportionate force. The police and paramilitary forces appear to have frequently used force indiscriminately against both peaceful protests as well as those with elements of violence, employing rubber bullets, sound grenades and firearms with live lethal ammunition," the report stated. "Reports indicate that security forces also used helicopters to fire on protesters."

The protesters were seen typically using sticks, bricks or similar types of makeshift weapons, according to the human rights office.

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. She did so after protests by students that were dissatisfied with high unemployment. Their protests became widespread and escalated into clashes with the police, which continued throughout July and into August. At this time, an interim cabinet has been set up, which is headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. It was sworn in on August 8.