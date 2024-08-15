NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow has retained its strategic advantage in the special military operation zone despite the Ukrainian army’s attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the Associated Press writes.

According to the media outlet, "to conduct the Kursk operation, Kiev deployed battalions drawn from multiple brigades, some of which were pulled from the hottest parts of the frontline, where Russia’s advance has continued unabated." "So far, Moscow’s overall strategic advantage is intact," the Associated Press points out.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. According to the latest reports, 12 civilians have been killed, while 121 people, including ten children, have suffered injuries. Over 120,000 people have either left or been evacuated from the Kursk Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,300 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.