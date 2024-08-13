Palestine to attend BRICS summit in 'outreach' format, says Palestinian leader Abbas

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Palestine should be now expecting an invitation to attend the BRICS summit in Russia this fall in the "outreach" format, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told TASS on Tuesday following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have discussed our vision regarding the possible development of events in the nearest future and what it could lead to during such complicated times," Abbas said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman after the talks with Putin.

"We have certainly also discussed bilateral relations, because we enjoy a very long-standing strategic relationship with Russia," the Palestinian leader continued. "This is why we have discussed bilateral ties between Russia and Palestine, the relations that we always support solidly both during the personal meetings as well as at the level of telephone conversations. We have discussed perspectives for their further development."

"We have also discussed BRICS. We have reached a verbal agreement that Palestine would be invited [to attend this forum] in the 'outreach' format," Abbas added.

Russia took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2024. Russia’s presidency features more than 250 various events, with a BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024 being the central one.

Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has experienced two phases of expansion. In 2011, South Africa joined the original group, which included Brazil, Russia, India, and China. On January 1, 2024, five new members officially entered BRICS, namely Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told TASS earlier in the year that Russia was set to develop the entire spectrum of humanitarian ties with BRICS nations, including in the areas of culture, youth exchanges, sports and tourism.