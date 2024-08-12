More than 80 Abrams tanks transferred to Poland — portal

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. More than 80 M1A2 Abrams tanks belonging to the US Army have been transferred to the Powidze military base in central Poland, the internet portal interia.pl says.

According to its sources, all the tanks were moved to Poland from US bases in Germany. It is reported that about 150 Bradley armored personnel carriers and 20 M109 self-propelled guns have also been delivered there.

The US equipment began arriving in Powidze in April 2023.

The portal notes that all US tanks delivered there are the latest version M1A2 Sep v3, featuring a modified turret with reinforced armor and more advanced electronic systems.

The Abrams tanks deployed in Powidze belong to the US Army and are intended to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. The Polish Army also has its own Abrams tanks.

In 2022, Poland signed an agreement with the US on the supply of 250 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks in 2025-2026. Warsaw later said it had reached an agreement with Washington on the delivery of another 116 used M1A1 tanks. Polish crews have already undergone training on similar US combat vehicles in 2022.