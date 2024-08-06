{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Protests in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi president dissolves parliament — statement

The dates for the new parliamentary elections have not been announced

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved parliament to form a caretaker government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid protests, the presidential administration said in a statement.

"Following the decision on the outcome of the president's meeting with the chiefs of the three branches of the armed forces, leaders of political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Students Against Discrimination movement, the parliament was dissolved," the statement said.

The dates for the new parliamentary elections have not been announced.

On Monday, protesters took to the streets of Dhaka and other cities in Bangladesh. Incidents of arson, vandalism and looting were reported. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and left the country amid mass anti-government protests. The army took over the administration of the country. The leaders of protesting students said they would not accept any government other than the one formed by the student movement.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is expected to play a key role in the caretaker government. He has already agreed to serve as a chief adviser. He is currently out of the country but intends to return to Bangladesh as soon as possible.

'Another Ukraine' movement urges international organizations to prevent WWIII
According to the statement, "Zelensky’s Ukraine keeps trampling on democratic principles and the basic rights of its citizens as his regime has long turned into a dictatorship"
Russia’s East battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic
Zelensky admits Ukraine unwilling to prolong conflict due to high casualties
Previously, Ukraine announced that it will prepare a settlement plan after the first conference in Switzerland, which will be presented to Russia at the second similar meeting
Crowd breaks into prison in northern Bangladesh, over 500 inmates escape
Riots are reported in many Bangladeshi regions
Rusagro Q2 net profit falls by 78% to 1.745 bln rubles
According to the company, net profit was affected by the revaluation of biological assets and agricultural products
Russian MFA advises US special services to 'patch up security holes'
"The secret service also rejected a request for a meeting with the local police, who had developed suspicion about Crooks on the eve of the attack," Maria Zakharova pointed out
S&P 500 stock index falls by 3% for the first time since September 2022
One of the factors behind the plunge of securities of electronic companies is investor concerns about excessive spending by technology giants on AI technologies
Ukraine's population in steep decline, deaths outnumber births three to one
Ukrainian media have on numerous occasions reported on the historically low birth rate in the country
YouTube stops playing videos in almost all web browsers in Russia
High quality videos are still being played in the Yandex browser and in the Safari desktop version
Nine more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria — Russian reconciliation center
А Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire by terrorists at positions of government troops near the settlement of Kawkaba in the Hama governorate
US forces destroy five drones of Yemeni Houthis — CENTCOM
As CENTCOM also reported, the US military shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the skies over the Red Sea
Mexico demands that Ecuador release former Vice President Glas
Mexico also demanded that the necessary humanitarian measures be taken for the former vice president of the republic
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
Kim Jong Un points to fundamental change in security situation around DPRK
Over the past five years, Kim Jong Un stated, the concept of nuclear has been associated with every military action targeting the DPRK taken by the United States
Kiev forced to surrender under onslaught of Ukrainian citizens — French politician
Florian Philippot pointed out that now Vladimir Zelensky "allows for the possibility of territorial concessions and considers the participation of Russian representatives in ‘peace summits’ on Ukrainian issue necessary"
Russia not existing a day without US sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"It would be naive to think that the US sanction policy came into effect, say, in 2014 or in 2022," Anatoly Antonov noted
Rooppur nuclear plant construction on track, Rosatom says
The Rooppur NPP with two reactors having the total capacity of 2,400 MW is being constructed 160 km away from Dhaka
Israel ponders preemptive strike against Iran — daily
"Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack," the Times of Israel reported
Europe becomes US hostage after Nord Stream pipeline explosions — Russian Ambassador
"Europe is in the deepest crisis," Anatoly Antonov noted
International terrorism is main threat to Russia, US — ambassador Antonov
At the same time, Anatoly Antonov continued, there is an impression that US politicians "do not realize that they will not solve global problems on their own, no matter how hard they try"
Iran prepares to strike Israel 'in coming days' — newspaper
Iran is reportedly moving its missile launchers and has been conducting military drills since last weekend
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia ready to consider political deals with US in disarmament area — Russian ambassador
According to Anatoly Antonov, the US executive branch understands this and is thinking about reaching some political agreements that do not require ratification by the Senate and would take effect after the expiration of the US-Russian Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as New START
Milan stock exchange closes with Europe’s worst performance amid plunging indices
The spread between the price of Italian and German securities indicative of the foreign debt service interest surged to 150 points against such background
Russian border guards prevent Ukrainian infiltration in Kursk Region — acting governor
Alexey Smirnov advised social media users to disregard potential bogus stories alleging enemy infiltration into the borderline Russian region
Hiroshima, Nagasaki survivors wary of US-Japan nuclear deterrence pact
In late July, the sides adopted a joint statement that for the first time stipulated that the US could protect Japan from a potential external aggressor using methods including "extended deterrence," that is nuclear weapons
Russian diplomat sees new details of attack on Trump as 'sensational'
Maria Zakharova also pointed to even more "mind-boggling" facts that Crooks had scoured the Internet before the event for information about the distance that separated Lee Harvey Oswald and John F. Kennedy, and that he had his own drones that he launched the day before the rally in Pennsylvania
Ka-52 helicopter crew hit Ukrainian stronghold in Battlegroup North's responsibility zone
All targets were hit by S-8 unguided air missiles and Vikhr guided air missiles
Japanese activities may trigger new arms race in region — ambassador
Nikolay Nozdrev recalled that the Russian side "constantly reminds official Tokyo that such irresponsible policies will be duly considered" in Russia's defense construction
Russia hopes for soonest political stabilization in Bangladesh — foreign ministry
The ministry noted that the situation in the country is currently controlled by the Bangladeshi army
Japan's Nikkei index wins back more than half of losses after a historic collapse
In the first 15 minutes after the start of the morning session on Tuesday, Nikkei has already added 7.99% and reached 33,971.7 points
Iran refuses to mitigate its response to killing of Hamas leader — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iranian leaders are determined to respond, even if their actions will trigger a war
Iran warns Israel about its decision to attack via top Hungarian diplomat — media
"Iran has informed us that it intends to attack Israel," Israel Katz was quoted as saying
Protesters in Bangladesh storm parliament building
Some videos also show puffs of smoke inside the conference hall and papers scattered on the floor
Plane carrying Sheikh Hasina became the most tracked in real time
It was tracked by 29,000 users simultaneously
US plans for missiles in Germany unable to change Russia’s stance — ambassador
"One has an impression that the Americans have slightly modified their own tactics of exerting pressure on us with the aim to start or resume a conversation on the so-called security equation that would meet the interests of the United States and Russia," Anatoly Antonov said
Mali severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine
This decision was made citing Kiev's support of terrorist formations in the African country, aBamako news portal reported
FACTBOX: Monday’s global stock market collapse
European stock markets opened Monday at a nearly six-month low, the media reported, amid a global sell-off fueled by concerns about a slowdown in US economic growth
Russian troops take out two Leopard tanks near Kharkov
The released video shows two Ukrainian Leopard tanks being wiped out in a coordinated strike conducted by the operator of a Lancet loitering munition and a crew manning a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer
Russian securities market under pressure of negative factors — experts
The Russian stock market followed global sales at the start of the trading day in an attempt to reach the minimal figure in this year for the MOEX Russia Index
Russia’s Rostec says Ukraine’s F-16s will ultimately be destroyed
On August 4, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had taken the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies
Bangladesh PM Hasina resigns, Reuters reports
Anti-government protests demanding Hasina’s resignation erupted anew in the capital city of Dhaka and other cities on August 4
Red Wings, Azimuth continue flights between Russia and Israel — Russian regulator
Updates will be promptly communicated to Russian air carriers in case of change of the situation in the region, the agency noted
Turkey to file application with ICJ to join suit against Israel
Hakan Fidan accused Israel of seeking to proliferate the Gaza conflict across the entire region
Konrad Adenauer Foundation designated as undesirable in Russia
The organization has 111 office worldwide
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Kiev to give own pilots first shot at flying recently received F-16's — politician
Vladimir Rogov suggested that the delivery of the first batch of fighter jets will give a boost to the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainian citizens, but this will be short-lived
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Japan observes minute of silence to commemorate victims of US atomic bombing of Hiroshima
The main memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the tragedy was held in the Peace Memorial Park in the center of Hiroshima
Russia fighting for new international order — ambassador to US
"We come out for a multipolar world based on the principle of equal and indivisible security," Anatoly Antonov underlined
Japanese senator Suzuki’s intention to develop ties with Russia worthy of respect — envoy
Nikolay Nozdrev positively assessed Muneo Suzuki's recent visit to Russia, stressing that "such visits are one of the few remaining ways to support communication" between the two states
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 84.95 rubles for August 6
The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market
Joint Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military unit may be used to occupy Ukraine, Putin warns
The Russian leader stresses that if Polish units enter Lvov or some other territories in Ukraine, they will be staying put there to remain on the ground "for good"
Bangladeshi MP’s residence looted by protesters after she resigned and left country
People got out of the building with furniture, personal belongings, domestic birds and pets
Russian ambassador sees F-16s as serious threat, although US limited their use by Ukraine
"We raised a question with the US regarding the prospects of supplying F-16s to the Ukrainian battlefield, given the reports and photos that have appeared in news media on the subject," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Zelensky floats idea of laying ground for ending conflict with Russia by year-end
Rhetoric that Kiev is seeking peace has lately increased amid the successes of Russian forces in the special military operation
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions — senior diplomat
"I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed", Sergey Ryabkov said.
F-16s received by Kiev to have no impact on Russia’s special op — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that these outdated planes, being made before the turn of the century, having nothing modern or top-secret, "absolutely do not change anything"
Israeli military announces liquidation of commander in Hezbollah’s elite unit
Separately, the Israeli Air Force struck a site used by Hezbollah and other infrastructure in southern Lebanon’s Kafr Kila, the Israel Defense Forces said
Sheikh Hasina may stay in India until she receives approval for asylum in UK — TV
Earlier, it was reported that Sheikh Hasina would fly to London on Tuesday night on a C-130 military transport plane from the Hindon airbase, 40 km from New Delhi, where she arrived on Monday evening
US Secret Service fears another assassination attempt on Trump — senator
According to Josh Hawley, the root cause of the problem is that the service’s leadership "is not taking action to clear out the rot"
Top Russian MP warns of tragic consequences globally amid US-EU coordination in Ukraine
Vyacheslav Volodin recounted that the United States remains the only country that has used nuclear weapons
South Korean arms supplies to Kiev unable to change course of special operation — expert
"Arms supplies to Ukraine will only indicate how much the Republic of Korea is displeased and will worsen bilateral relations with Russia," Park Byung-hwan added
Iranian politician says Netanyahu may be liquidated in retaliation for Haniyeh’s death
Iran will select the right moment to avenge the death of the head of the Palestinian Hamas movement political bureau, Mohammad Qasim Osmani vowed
Russian ambassador doesn’t see chance for Moscow-Washington ties to improve just yet
Russia remains interested in "pragmatic, equal, civilized relations" with the US and is not looking for confrontation, despite all the current sharp contradictions between the two countries, Anatoly Antonov said
Russian diplomat calls US out for 'double standards' in weapons policy
Anatoly Antonov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Moscow will look at potentially sending Russian weapons to anti-US countries were met extremely negatively
Hamas’ Al-Furqan battalion commander killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City - IDF
During the strike in the area of the "Hassan Salame" school, the terrorist Jaber Aziz, Commander of Hamas' Al-Furqan Battalion was eliminated along with additional terrorists
FACTBOX: What is known about student protests in Bangladesh
Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4
IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Moscow Region’s Patriot Park head
According to investigators, Vyacheslav Akhmedov and Major General Vladimir Shesterov are involved in embezzlement of budgetary funds allocated to ensure the activity and functioning of the Patriot Park and the exhibition center
Japan to hold commemorations on 79th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing
The main event will be a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, which will be attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Hamas says Israel handed over 80 bodies of dead Palestinians
The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the information
Russian air defenses down four SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles over day — top brass
The ministry specified that a total of 633 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,184 drones, 561 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Bangladesh should prepare for army rule in wake of PM’s resignation — expert
According to Robinder Sachdev, the goals of any potential provisional government would include stabilizing the civil situation, preparing for parliamentary elections
Trump congratulates Putin on 'great deal' on prisoner exchange
However, according to the US President, the deal was a terrible one for Washington
US threatens Russia-friendly countries with secondary sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"This is very clearly seen according to results of our friendship, communications with ambassadors of countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and representatives of the Global South," Anatoly Antonov noted
Oil prices to return to $80 per barrel soon, experts say
The response of the US Federal Reserve and possible rate lowering by it, the situation with financial and economic stimulation in China, and the OPEC+ response will drive prices further, Dmitry Skryabin believes
Several Ukrainian brigades find themselves trapped in Pokrovsk area
It is reported that Ukrainian forces had sought to use drones to improve their position, but those were jammed by Russian electronic warfare systems
North Korea’s border guards receive 250 launchers of tactical ballistic missiles — KCNA
The ceremony was personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stressed that efforts aimed at strengthening national defense capabilities are the most important on the list of state affairs
US planning to fabricate another doping scandal against Russian athletes — SVR
The most powerful "blow" will be dealt to rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming and figure skating, the statement said
Bangladeshi president orders release of former PM, some protesters
Khaleda Zia, chairwoman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, previously served twice as the country’s prime minister
Venezuelan President Maduro vows to stop using WhatsApp, switch to Telegram
Nicolas Maduro said that "WhatsApp is being used to threaten Venezuela"
Ukrainian army loses almost 47,000 troops on border with LPR — military expert
As Andrey Marochko noted, these are the highest losses of Ukraine’s armed formations since the beginning of the year in this area
Haniyeh's assassination shows there will be no ceasefire in Gaza under Netanyahu — Hersh
US journalist notes that Israeli prime minister "has been the one resisting a ceasefire there, despite pressure - or rather, pleading - from the Biden White House"
Sakhalin-2 fully resumes LNG production after scheduled maintenance
The concurrent shutdown of the entire integrated gas and oil system prepared since early 2023 took place for the first time at the Sakhalin-2 project this summer
Five people, including three children, wounded as a result of shelling in Kursk region
According to the the acting head of the region, they were taken to the district hospital where they are receiving medical care
Military drills involving NATO troops kick off in Moldova
The Defense Ministry said that in the coming days, military hardware will be seen on the roads of Moldova, asking the population to stay calm
Israeli Air Force strikes five Palestinian towns in Gaza, on West Bank
The IDF, meanwhile, reported that Israeli soldiers had eliminated nearly 45 armed Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Mexico denies applying for BRICS membership
Country’s foreign ministry noted that republic is keeping a close eye on groups development
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
US expects two waves of attacks on Israel — Axios
"One U.S. official said intelligence indicates the response by Iran and Hezbollah is still a "work in progress" and both are undecided about what exactly they want to do," the portal wrote
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
US top diplomat Blinken tells G7 that Iran, Hezbollah may attack Israel in next 24 hours
"Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible," Axios news website reported
Moscow, Tehran’s position on multipolarity to promote stability — Iranian president
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the era of the United States and its allies’ hegemony is over
Top Turkish diplomat warns Western countries against being Israel’s ‘genocide partners’
If we don’t stop this massacre, we will be accomplices in the crime, Hakan Fidan said
Russian Defense Ministry changes format of Army Forum amid special military op
As the source reported, the forum’s main goals will now be "to consolidate the efforts of product developers and manufacturers working for the special military operation"
Battlegroup Dnepr disrupts redeployment of Ukrainian armed forces
"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 70 servicemen," the head of the group's press center, Roman Kodryan, said
Bangladeshi legislature to be dissolved to set up interim cabinet
The sides also agreed that the army will take action to normalize the situation in the country
As many as 12 drones downed over two Russian regions last night — top brass
Meanwhile, acting governor of the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov said earlier that as many as 26 Ukrainian UAVs had been downed in the region
Ukraine receives 10 F-16 fighters — The Economist
By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 of the American-made fighter jets, the newspaper said
