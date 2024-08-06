Bangladeshi president dissolves parliament — statement

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved parliament to form a caretaker government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid protests, the presidential administration said in a statement.

"Following the decision on the outcome of the president's meeting with the chiefs of the three branches of the armed forces, leaders of political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Students Against Discrimination movement, the parliament was dissolved," the statement said.

The dates for the new parliamentary elections have not been announced.

On Monday, protesters took to the streets of Dhaka and other cities in Bangladesh. Incidents of arson, vandalism and looting were reported. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and left the country amid mass anti-government protests. The army took over the administration of the country. The leaders of protesting students said they would not accept any government other than the one formed by the student movement.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is expected to play a key role in the caretaker government. He has already agreed to serve as a chief adviser. He is currently out of the country but intends to return to Bangladesh as soon as possible.