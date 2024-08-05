Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon — army

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah military facilities in southern Lebanon overnight, including a weapons storage facility, the army's press service said.

"Overnight, the IAF struck a weapons storage facility and multiple Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon," the statement said. In addition, Israeli artillery fire shelled the areas of Chebaa and Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

The military also said a Lebanese drone carrying explosives fell in the Malkia area. No casualties were reported, the statement pointed out.