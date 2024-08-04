Israel ready to defend itself — defense minister

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. Israel is well prepared for defending itself and anyone who attacks it will pay a high price, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"The degree of our preparedness for defense is high both on the ground and in the air. We are ready for a rapid response and a swift attack. Should anyone dare to attack us, they will pay a high price," he said.

He said that earlier in the day he inspected the army’s readiness for defensive and offensive actions. According to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) press service, Gallant visited a high-tech brigade of the Israeli land troops that is responsible for corresponding technological backing for the army.