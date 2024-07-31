Haniyeh's assassination aims at dragging Iran into major conflict with Israel — expert

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, in Tehran is aimed at forcing Iran into a serious confrontation with Israel in the Middle East, Iranian political scientist, Professor Mehdi Seif Tabrizi, has told TASS.

"The night-time operation in Tehran was certainly aimed at provoking a large-scale conflict with Israel, which is trying to force Iran to respond to this assassination, in order to trigger a new war in the region," Tabrizi said.

According to the expert's estimates, the prime minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu "wants to ease dissatisfaction among the Israelis with his policy and failures of the army and intelligence during the operation in the Gaza Strip, as well as to secure the Western countries’ support."

The military operation in the Palestinian enclave, "which has lasted for 10 months, has put Netanyahu under domestic and international pressure due to his inability to secure Israel's borders because of the Shiite Hezbollah’s shellings from the north, as well as the conflict in Gaza," Tabrizi believes.

The way he sees it, "Netanyahu may use the assassination of Haniyeh as a means to ease internal differences that arose due to the lack of response from Israel" to the April massive strike by Iranian missiles and drones on the territory of the Jewish state in response to the shelling of the Islamic Republic's consulate in Damascus.

The head of the Israeli Cabinet, according to the political analyst, "is well aware that only war with Hezbollah can force Iran into a full-scale conflict in the Middle East, which explains why Israel conducted a false-flag operation in the Majdal Shams area [in the Golan Heights]." The expert did not rule out that the outbreak of a major conflict was "postponed because of intervention by Western countries."

Haniyeh’s death

Earlier, Hamas reported Haniyeh's death as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he was taking part in the inauguration President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath TV channel reported that Haniyeh had lost his life to a direct missile strike.

The Israeli army has refused to comment to CNN on Haniyeh's death. According to The Jerusalem Post, the office of Jewish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed his ministers to keep quiet on the subject. According to the newspaper, the members of parliament received a similar recommendation.