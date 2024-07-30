IDF says operation in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza is over

TEL AVIV, July 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that the operation that was launched on July 22 in the area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip is completed.

"Overnight, the 98th Division completed their operational activity against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area of Khan Yunis," the IDF said. "Over the past week, the troops have eliminated over 150 terrorists, dismantled terror tunnels, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure, and located weapons. Furthermore, in a joint IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) operation, five Israeli hostages who were killed and abducted on October 7th were rescued from the Khan Yunis area by the troops."

Apart from that, according to the IDF, "targeted raids" were conducted in the central Gaza Strip to eliminate terrorists and terrorist infrastructure. "The IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) eliminated a terrorist cell inside a Hamas military structure in the area," it said.

Israeli troops also "continued their operational activity in the area of Tel al-Sultan and have eliminated a number of terrorists who posed a threat to them, including terrorists who observed the troops," the IDF added.