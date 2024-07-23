No plans to send troops to Ukraine, Bulgarian prime minister says

SOFIA, July 23. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev reassured the population that the country would not send its troops to Ukraine.

"I guarantee that Bulgarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine. After all, NATO is also not going to send troops there," said the head of the government during a direct line with the public. His words are quoted by the "24 hours" newspaper.

Earlier, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev spoke out against the deployment of Bulgarian troops to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on February 26 that the topic of possible sending of Western ground forces to Ukraine was raised at a meeting with representatives of about 20 Western countries in Paris. According to him, the participants did not reach a consensus, but nevertheless, such a scenario cannot be ruled out in the future.