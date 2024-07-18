Orban to publish report on his peace mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington

BUDAPEST, July 18. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will publish a report about his peace mission, which included visits to Ukraine, Russia, China and the US between July 2 and 11 in order to find ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Orban’s Spokesman Bertalan Havasi said.

According to the spokesman, Orban will publish the "resume of his conversations" Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (at the NATO summit in Washington) and US ex-President Donald Trump for "clarity and transparency." Orban will also publish the proposals that he sent to the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"The Prime Minister hopes that his report and his proposals will become a beneficial contribution to any initiatives that the President of the European Council will be able to present to EU leaders at the appropriate time and in an appropriate form," Havasi said, according to MTI.