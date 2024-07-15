YEKATERINBURG, July 15. /TASS/. The EU leadership has abandoned diplomacy in recent years and labels those who try to adhere to it as traitors, the head of the "G.O.R.K.I." center of the St. Petersburg State University and former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said at a press conference at the TASS Ural Regional Center.

"We observe the lack of diplomacy from 2022 onwards. Diplomacy is being replaced by harsh military aggressive actions. So, as we can observe, on the part of the European Union, this is the absence of diplomacy, replacing diplomacy with military marches and armaments. <...> If any attempts are made to establish diplomacy, these attempts are immediately called treason," Kneissl said.

According to her, the crisis in diplomacy has worsened since 2020. She cited a lack of respect for other parties as a major factor.