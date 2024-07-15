US missile deployment in Germany does not meet country’s interests, says expert

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany does not meet Berlin’s interests and poses a threat of escalation, Helga Zepp LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, told TASS on Monday.

The plans of deploying US long-range capabilities in Germany horrified people, the expert said.

"The only hope is that the vast majority of people will realize that they are just the cannon fodder in a potential war, which has nothing to do with the interest of Germany," she stressed.

The expert compared the situation to the Euromissile crisis between NATO and the Soviet Union in the 1980s when hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets, having realized that "nuclear war was just a few minutes away."

"If Germany submits to the concept of global NATO, namely the containment of Russia, China and the Global Majority, it will allow to be cut off the only economic future it has. It is extremely dangerous, but not yet hopeless, because what the establishment says is not the reality of what the population thinks," Zepp LaRouche said.

On July 10, Washington and Berlin said in a joint statement that the US would begin deploying long-range capabilities in Germany in 2026, "which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe." Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US plans increased the likelihood of a missile race and could lead to an uncontrolled escalation.