Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip cause civilian casualties

DUBAI, July 15. /TASS/. Israeli strikes on residential areas in the Gaza Strip have caused civilian casualties, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reports.

According to the media outlet, an Israeli drone attacked civilians in the town of Zawaida in central Gaza, while aircraft targeted private houses near the Nuseirat refugee camp and destroyed a home in the Khan Yunis area. The Mashrua area near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza also came under fire.

WAFA points out that since October 2023, as many as 38,584 Palestinian, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli military operations, and another 88,881 have suffered injuries.