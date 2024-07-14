Belarusian PM arrives in Venezuela on official visit

CARACAS, July 14. /TASS/. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has arrived in Venezuela on an official visit, which is geared to strengthen cooperation and brotherly ties between the two countries, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said.

"Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has arrived in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on an official visit to strengthen relations of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries," it wrote on its X account.

He was welcomed at the airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto and Belarusian Ambassador to Venezuela Andrey Molchan.

The Belarusian prime minister "will hold meetings with high-ranking representatives of the Venezuelan executive and legislative authorities to promote cooperation in area of mutual interest," the ministry said.

Venezuela and Belarus established diplomatic relations in February 1997. In recent years, they signed an agreement on cooperation in the areas of energy, agriculture, trade, the petrochemical sector, air transport, education, healthcare, science, and technology.