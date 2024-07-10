NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C., included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) believes that US President Joe Biden refuses to pass a cognitive test, because he knows that he would be unable to do that.

"Why won’t he take a cognitive test? Because he would fail it. He knows he would fail, and everyone who wants Biden to stay in place knows he will fail," Graham said in an interview with Fox News.

He added that the Americans doubt Biden’s competence and noted that 80% of the Americans consider him "too old" for another presidential term, according to the Wall Street Journal poll.

The discussion about Biden’s incompetence has intensified after his failed June 27 performance at the televised debate with his main political opponent, ex-President Donald Trump. According to the CNN express poll, two thirds of the viewers awarded victory to Trump. The Wall Street Journal reported that panic spread among the Congress Democrats after Biden’s performance. Some of them hope to find a new presidential candidate to replace Biden in the presidential race.