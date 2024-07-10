Modi’s visit shows West failed to turn India against Russia — expert

SHANGHAI, July 10. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia demonstrates that the West has failed to bring New Delhi over to its camp, Executive Dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY) Wang Wen told a TASS correspondent.

"Modi’s visit to Russia indicates the failure of the West’s attempt to persuade India to go against Russia, as well as symbolizes the failure of the West’s attempt to fully bring India over to the Western camp with a number of measures. India, as an independent country, will not become the West’s vassal," the expert said.

In his opinion, over the past two-three years, India has tried very hard to maintain a balance between the East and the West. "Particularly after the onset of the Ukrainian crisis, it maintained the balance between its relations with NATO and Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest visit to Russia reflects Moscow’s increasingly obvious advantages in the Ukrainian conflict. India, for what it’s worth, does not believe Russia can lose the Ukrainian conflict," he thinks.

"The most interesting thing about this visit is which new breakthroughs will be achieved in cooperation between India and Russia. Russia’s current strategy to pivot east is gaining traction. New cooperation with India will allow the Russian economy to hold out longer in withstanding Western sanctions and this will facilitate the further growth of the Russian economy," the expert noted.

The head of the Indian government traveled to Russia on a two-day visit. He conducted substantive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, first at the Russian leader’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo and then in the Kremlin.