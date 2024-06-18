Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity impossible — Italian MP

ROME, June 18. /TASS/. The condition of "restoring the territorial integrity" of Ukraine to start peace talks is "propagandistic and unattainable," Italian Five Star Movement opposition party MP Riccardo Ricciardi believes.

"The attitude confirmed at the conference in Switzerland to rule out any negotiations unless the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored and the aspiration to return all territories occupied by Russia sound propagandistic and unattainable. Ukraine is now defending itself and is trying to stop the Russian offensive, without any counteroffensive," he said at a meeting of the Italian parliament's foreign affairs committee.

Italy's Five Star Movement party has long advocated a halt to arms deliveries to Ukraine and a transition to a diplomatic phase of conflict resolution.