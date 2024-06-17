Ukraine, international creditors have not reached agreement on debt restructuring

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine was unable to reach an agreement with holders of Ukrainian Eurobonds on debt restructuring, Reuters reporting citing Ukrainian Minister of Finance Sergey Marchenko.

"Ukraine has not been able to reach an agreement with a group of bondholders over restructuring some $20 billion of international debt during formal talks, it said on Monday, raising the spectre that the war-torn country might slip into default. An agreement with holders of international bonds that allowed Ukraine to suspend payments after Russia's invasion of the country in 2022 ends in August," Reuters wrote.

According to the report, Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko said "talks would continue and he expected the government to reach an agreement by August 1."

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, at the end of 2023, Ukraine’s public debt reached 80% of GDP and a budget deficit of $43.9 bln is planned for 2024. The authorities expect to cover most of it with Western assistance. Marchenko said earlier that the country’s budget needs $3 bln in revenues from partners every month.