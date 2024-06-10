MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The situation in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is the most tenuous for the Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The situation is the most difficult near Donetsk. Ukraine’s defense forces are doing everything to stabilize and defend our positions there," the Ukrainian leader wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff reported the fiercest fighting near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Kurakhovo in the DPR.

On June 5, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said that the Ukrainian armed forces were facing a difficult situation near Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk and Kharkov.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that several settlements had been liberated in the Kharkov Region and that the Russian forces continued to advance deeper into the enemy’s defense line. Vitaly Ganchev, head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told reporters on May 22 that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated 49 settlements in the Kharkov Region, including 36 ones in the Kupyansk district and 13 more in the northern region.