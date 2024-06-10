China’s top diplomat calls for enhanced Beijing-Moscow coordination to safeguard interests

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. China and Russia should boost coordination at multilateral venues to protect their legitimate interests and the interests of developing countries, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"We should actually strengthen coordination at multilateral venues to protect our legitimate interests," Wang said. "This will simultaneously protect the common interests of developing nations," he explained.

Wang called on Beijing and Moscow to implement the top-level agreements that came out of what he described as a successful visit by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to China. According to him, the fact that Russia and China have made a strategic choice to defend their intrinsic interests "is in line with the natural course of events and trends of today."

The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, the grouping’s first since its latest expansion, is taking place in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11.