Palestinian president urges UNSC to convene over attack on Nuseirat

CAIRO, June 9. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has instructed Palestine's envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour to request an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss Israel’s recent operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported.

According to the report, members of the UN Security Council need to discuss "the repercussions of the <…> Israeli assault on the Nuseirat camp [that] has claimed the lives of hundreds of martyrs and left numerous others wounded."

On Saturday, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Israeli troops successfully released four Israeli hostages, captured on October 7, 2023, in a military operation near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat. The names of the people are Noa Agramani (25), Almog Meir (21), Shlomi Ziv (40) and Andrey Kozlov (27), who also has a Russian passport. In response, Palestine’s Hamas movement pledged to capture more Israeli soldiers hostage during the hostilities in Gaza.

Gaza's Government Media Office says 210 Palestinians were killed and over 400 wounded by Israeli forces at the Nuseirat refugee camp. The enclave’s health ministry has not yet commented on the information.