{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Republika Srpska wants to attend BRICS conference — Dodik

The Republika Srpska president said Vladimir Putin is a strong statesman who has shown that he leads a great and powerful Russia

BELGRADE, June 6. /TASS/. Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said he wants to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina to take part in a BRICS meeting.

"Russia holds the presidency of BRICS and I believe that despite our commitment to the European Union, we should have open channels of cooperation and agreements with others, including BRICS countries," Dodik said in a statement on his website.

The Republika Srpska president said Putin is a strong statesman who has shown that he leads a great and powerful Russia and is a man "who had to make difficult decisions at critical moments."

Dodik is expected to meet with Putin on Thursday.

Tags
BRICS
Taliban ready for security dialogue with Russia — labor minister
Abdul Umari said that the Taliban "would like to have good relations with Russia in terms of expanding such ties"
Read more
Trump sees chance of US going into WWIII because of Biden
"I don’t want to see the country get into a nuclear war," the former US president emphasized
Read more
Moscow to weigh asymmetric response to arms supplies for strikes inside Russia — Putin
Russian leader warned, that similar actions would ultimately aggravate a degradation of international relations and undermine global security
Read more
Russian official says Ukraine lays mines on Romanian border so fighting-age men don’t flee
"Ukrainian border guards have started to lay mines in the plowed strip of land on the border and the approaches to the Tisza," the official said
Read more
Putin holding meeting with heads of international news agencies
TASS has been organizing such an event on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for many years
Read more
Dialogue with Japan possible when Tokyo changes its stance on Ukraine — Putin
Russian President added that unlike Japan, Russia did nothing that would mar bilateral ties
Read more
Putin sees possibility of attending G20 summit
It will depend on the situation in the country, on the situation in the Ukrainian direction, and on the global situation in general, President said
Read more
Moscow has something to offer Beijing in military-technical field — Putin
The cooperation between Russia and China in the international arena has been a deterrent and an element of stability, the Russian leader said
Read more
Ukraine’s irretrievable losses five-times higher than Russia’s, Putin says
According to him, this is the reason behind attempts to carry out an all-out mobilization campaign in Ukraine
Read more
Germany to move closer to Russia, expert says
"We are going to see a definitive break between the United States and Berlin in the months ahead," Douglas Macgregor said
Read more
US military budget ‘larger than of all other countries combined’ — Putin
Russian President attributed the enormous expenditures by the need to maintain numerous US military bases worldwide
Read more
NATO deceives Georgia for years by mistranslating its treaty — pro-government party
"The key article stipulating that each country makes its own decision on whether to use or not to use military assistance as it deems necessary, has vanished from the original treaty in its translation," the statement reads
Read more
Putin sees no reason not to visit Kurils, because it is Russian territory
Russian President sees no reason to abstain from visiting islands
Read more
Reckless military escalation in Ukraine goes against West’s interests, says ex-senator
According to Richard Black, such a policy "goes against the interests of Americans and Europeans alike"
Read more
Hungary won’t take part in NATO operations against Russia — top diplomat
"NATO has come closer to war, and we don't want NATO to be closer to war than before, so we have made it very clear that we will not participate in such kind of actions," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed
Read more
Press review: Israel, Hezbollah on warpath and India criticizes Russia-less Swiss talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 6th
Read more
Russia, Syria begin exercise to practice defence of territorial integrity
Exercise has begun in the airspace of the Syria, in some of its territories and in the eastern section of the Mediterranean Sea, Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said
Read more
Russia and Chad agree to improve trade ties — Lavrov
"We agreed that our Chadian friends will convey to us their wishes about those forms of interaction, sectors of their economy where they consider the presence of Russian economic operators useful," the Russian foreign minister underlined
Read more
Putin says unipolar world no longer exists
In his opinion, the world can only exist when it is multipolar
Read more
Sanctions have become one of key factors of Russian economic growth — minister
According to the World Bank’s revised GDP assessment in terms of purchasing power parity in 2024, Russia was the world’s fourth-biggest economy on GDP in terms of purchasing power parity
Read more
Lavrov completes his African tour, arrives in St. Petersburg to attend SPIEF
Representatives from many African countries, including Chad and Burkina Faso, are attending the SPIEF, with delegations from over 130 countries taking part
Read more
Russia’s strikes wipe out Ukrainian naval drone depot, UAV launch site — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 345 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day
Read more
Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, dozens injured
A criminal investigation was launched
Read more
West seeks to exploit Africa for its own gain — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Western countries see relations with African nations and other countries of the Global South solely "as an opportunity to live at the expense of others and make one-sided gains"
Read more
Russian forces disrupt Ukraine’s `victorious’ plan near Volchansk — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that Russian defense had proven far stronger than the enemy thought, and Ukrainian reconnaissance had been incorrect
Read more
Kremlin refrains from disclosing contents of Putin-Biden correspondence
Russia will never publish correspondence at the level of heads of states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia’s Gonets satellite system in high demand for special military operation — official
Gonets is the only Russian low-Earth-orbit satellite system of mobile communications
Read more
Slovak PM says to return to work within month after assassination attempt
The assassination attempt on Fico took place on May 15 in the town of Gandlova in western Slovakia
Read more
Fire breaks out at refinery in south Russia’s Rostov Region after drone attack
Firefighting effort paused due to another attack
Read more
Senior defense official sure 2024 to end with Russia’s victory in special military op
Apty Alaudinov pointed out that Russia's defense industry has been working at high capacity for the past two years
Read more
NATO gearing up for possible mobilization campaign, Russian envoy says
According to Maxim Buyakevich, NATO members practice scenarios involving strikes on Russia during military drills
Read more
North Korean issue to be resolved when Pyongyang is no longer threatened — Putin
he believes that North Korea has repeatedly shown its willingness to negotiate, including with the United States
Read more
Europe needs to get rid of nuclear weapons — Hungarian premier
Viktor Orban added that his country supports broader military cooperation among European Union countries and their defense industries
Read more
Drug traffickers use Kiev-supplied weapons against Spanish police — source
Earlier, the International Police Organization (Interpol) warned about the danger of weapons delivered to Kiev falling into the hands of criminals in Europe
Read more
New centers of power, besides US, emerging around the world, says Putin
Russian leader noted that the world is complex and diverse
Read more
Russia to use all means if its sovereignty is under threat — Putin
West believes that Russia will never use nuclear weapon, but Russia have it's own nuclear doctrine, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Russia has no imperial ambitions — Putin
The decision to host three flag of the Russian Empire at St. Petersburg’s Lakhta Center skyscraper, where the SPIEF was taking place, were made by Gazprom, Russian leader noted
Read more
Russia attaches great importance to partnership with India — Putin
The Russian leader pointed to "a frank dialogue and constructive joint work on pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda"
Read more
Russian army to recover from special op quicker than expected — Norwegian defense official
"At one point someone said it’ll take 10 years but I think we’re back to less than 10 years because of the industrial base that is now running in Russia," Eirik Kristoffersen pointed out
Read more
Zelensky personally calls CIS leaders, asks them to come to Switzerland, all refused — MFA
According to Mikhail Galuzin, Russia’s closest friends and allies from the CIS are well aware of the essence of this conference
Read more
Russia’s airstrike wipes out Ukrainian army site with mercenaries in Ugledar, says DPR
According to Igor Kimakovsky, there were at least 20 troops, including foreigners there
Read more
French citizens should not die for Ukraine — France’s party leader
"France should not die in a war that is not its own," Florian Philippot noted
Read more
Indian PM Modi resigns ahead of new cabinet formation
According to the established procedure, the Indian president must then appoint the candidate of the winning party to form a new government
Read more
Moscow-Kiev peace treaty thwarted by those who wanted to destroy Russia — Putin
Someone wanted to achieve the goals they had set for themselves in the direction of Russian foreign policy, namely to bring the matter to Russia's destruction, Russian President stated
Read more
Latvia excludes NATO missile attack on Russia in response to alleged sabotage — newspaper
NATO member states have repeatedly made allegations about Russia's use of hybrid warfare methods to undermine NATO unity and destabilize the situation in Europe
Read more
Putin to hold several international meetings at SPIEF
Vladimir Putin will meet with the leaders of Bolivia and Zimbabwe, President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff
Read more
Ritter’s past as intelligence officer led to his travel ban to Russia — Kremlin
"This is understandable - this is done almost in all countries with regard to former intelligence officers," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Iran warns Israel against further targeting Hezbollah
The office expressed confidence that Hezbollah is capable of fighting back Israel on its own, without Iran's help
Read more
Sanctions cannot break Russia — El Salvador's president
Nayib Bukele said Russia has enough energy, natural gas, industrial capacities, factories and workforce
Read more
Soviet Union insisted France sign pact of German capitulation — Putin
According to Russian President, "Joseph Stalin insisted that France be a signatory to the German Instrument of Surrender."
Read more
Ukraine’s mobilization campaign only serving to replenish troops — Putin
"According to our data, they are drafting 30,000 people [a month]; the number stood at 50,000-55,000 last year and the year before," he pointed out
Read more
Result of economic ties severance between Germany and Russia dismal — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "business conditions are such that they are becoming non-competitive," which may lead to "grave consequences for the European economy on the whole"
Read more
Arms supplies to Kiev without strategic reflection may threaten West’s existence — expert
Releasing Western weapons for use on Russian soil has no major consequences for Moscow and cannot change the situation on the battlefield for Kiev, Ralph Thiele added
Read more
Up to 100 nations are registered to participate in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan
The 2024 BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports
Read more
Foreign Minister Szijjarto says will represent Hungary at Swiss conference on Ukraine
The Hungarian foreign minister said his country regretted that both parties to the conflict are not being represented
Read more
Bolivia grateful to Russia for joint projects — president
"I appreciate the support from the friendly Russian government, which implemented several projects, such as the Center for nuclear research and technologies," Luis Arce said
Read more
Putin 'extended an olive branch' to South Korea — media
The newspaper notes that the Russian president's approach to South Korea differed from his "cold reaction" to the issue of relations with Japan
Read more
Ukrainian army chief admits things getting tense for Kiev in several areas
Ukraine’s army chief also mentioned the Kupyansk area, where "fierce fighting is ongoing," Alexander Syrsky said
Read more
Taliban delegation arrives in Russia for St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Earlier, Zamir Kabulov, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, said that apart from the labor minister, the Talbian delegation would also include the head of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Read more
Seoul might make 'reciprocal gesture' in response to Putin's words — expert
Director of the Institute for Eurasian Strategic Studies Park Byung-hwan believes that there was nothing fundamentally new about the Russian president's words concerning relations with the Republic of Korea
Read more
Trade turnover of Russia, China above expectations — Putin
trade turnover volume, according to the Chinese statistics, is $240 bln, Russian President said
Read more
Putin holds meeting with heads of foreign news agencies for over three hours
Russian leader was asked several dozen questions devoted to the international agenda
Read more
Putin rejects accusations that Russia brandishes the nuclear saber
Russian President said it, when asked by a Reuters representative under what conditions nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine and how close the situation is to such a risk
Read more
By using dollar as tool of sanctions, US undermines trust in its currency — Putin
US is making colossal mistake by prohibit the use of dollar in international transactions, Russian leader said
Read more
Putin urges everyone not to obstruct possible peace process in Ukraine
Russian President called upon all stakeholders not to obstruct the peaceful settlement
Read more
US carries out second Minuteman III ICBM training launch in one week
The first operational test took place on June 4
Read more
Biden says some countries will 'make their own accommodations' if Ukraine goes down
The American president also said US decisions in the next four years "are going to determine the future of Europe for a long time to come"
Read more
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian armament, military hardware depots over past day
Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian army units in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
People close to Biden claim his mental state getting worse — WSJ
At a meeting with congressional leaders in the White House in January to negotiate a deal on Ukraine aid, the US president spoke so softly at times that some participants struggled to hear him, according to five people familiar with the meeting
Read more
Russian, Belarusian security chiefs discuss Union State’s security concept
The sides also exchanged opinions on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and the global agenda
Read more
Trump’s prosecution destroys Washington’s imaginary leadership among democracies — Putin
Russian leader said that it is clear for the whole world that Trump’s prosecution without any direct evidence was tantamount to "using the judicial system for domestic political struggle."
Read more
France’s economy balancing on the brink of recession — Putin
If the German economy goes down, the whole Europe will be shocked, Putin noted
Read more
Japan views Putin’s remarks on conditions for resuming dialogue unacceptable
Yoshimasa Hayashi once again criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine and reaffirmed that the Japanese government’s stance on "resolving the problem of Northern Territories"
Read more
Ukrainian drone attacks oil storage facility in borderline Belgorod region — governor
Windows of a nearby guards post were smashed by the shockwave, Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
China created more efficient economic model than in the US — Putin
The Russian president noted that "China managed to create a very peculiar but rather efficient model of economic development"
Read more
West fails to ban Szijjarto from attending SPIEF
The foreign minister highlighted that it requires courage to talk to the Russians
Read more
Bulat drone detectors, anti-drone guns used to maintain SPIEF security
The Bulat drone detector operates in the passive mode, without transmitting any signals that might expose it
Read more
Putin convinced that Iran’s new leadership to continue cooperation with Russia
Russia is hoping that the new leadership will continue Ebrahim Raisi’s political course, Putin said
Read more
Kiev cannot reverse frontline situation despite Western arms supplies — commander
Russia was ready for the delivery of Western weapons capable of striking its territory to the Kiev regime, Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Gazprom will survive Europe's refusal to supply Russian gas — Putin
Putin noted that Russia continues to supply gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine and other routes
Read more
Western media invited to meet Putin as they set world agenda — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Western media are under pressure because Western countries "have their own specific methods of working with the media"
Read more
New world order possible only with powerful trigger — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin pointed out that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which the West would want to maintain its dominance in a narrower format
Read more
West fails to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — top security official
"At the same time, it is also clear that this will not stop the aggression of Western countries, as it is dictated by the steadily approaching collapse of their hegemony," Sergey Shoigu emphasized
Read more
US maintains its imperial status by all means, harming itself — Putin
Read more
Unfriendly countries to be represented at Putin's meeting with heads of news agencies
It will be a free discussion "without a limited agenda and held in an open mode," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukraine already using US weapons to strike Russia — AP
Journalists did not specify what was struck and what kind of weapons were used
Read more
US to put up with Zelensky until spring of 2025, but then will replace him, says Putin
The president added that the West already has "a few candidates" for the post of Ukraine’s president
Read more
Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official
"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Biden unlikely to accept Putin’s invitation for talks on Ukraine before elections — expert
US President wants to show how strong and resolute he is so Donald Trump can't use his age against him, Professor Peter Kuznick stated
Read more
Biden says Washington not authorizing strikes on Moscow, Kremlin
According to the US leader, the weapons can be used "in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine"
Read more
Russia requests UNSC meeting over decision to strike it with Western weapons
Meeting will take place June 14, Russia's mission to the UN said
Read more
Russia can make its contribution into Israeli-Palestinian settlement — Putin
In his opinion, Middle Eastern countries should play the decisive role
Read more
Ukraine’s General Staff admits tense situation in two frontline areas
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said on June 5 that the most difficult situation for the Ukrainian army persisted in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk directions, and also in the Kupyansk and Kharkov frontline areas
Read more
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on five militant hideouts in Syrian mountains — DM
Russian and Syrian forces have been conducting joint reconnaissance operations in mountainous regions of Syria
Read more
West’s mistakes and path to peace: what Putin told global media
The conversation was moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov
Read more
Putin urges to prevent even threats of using nuclear weapons
The United States is the only country that used nuclear weapons during World War Two, Vladimir Putin noted
Read more
Putin dismisses assertions that Russia wants to attack NATO as absurd
Russian President called those accusations a "gibberish"
Read more
Russia has 6,465 Ukrainian POWs — Putin
There are 1,348 of Ruissian soldiers and officers are held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, President noted
Read more
Diplomat dismisses Biden’s remark on US not authorizing strikes on Moscow as cynical
Mikhail Galuzin called Joe Biden's words "yet another eloquent proof of the falsity of the US thesis" about Kiev's allegedly independent decisions on the part of the resistance to Russia and, in general, about the policy of the Ukrainian authorities
Read more
Russia stops operating An-22 airlifters in 2024
Sixty-seven An-22 were produced by the Antonov plant in Soviet Ukraine
Read more
Ritter incident shows that US has become police state — Lavrov
When asked whether Moscow can do anything about this, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that Ritter is not a Russian citizen, and he is not seeking to become one
Read more