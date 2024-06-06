Republika Srpska wants to attend BRICS conference — Dodik

BELGRADE, June 6. /TASS/. Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said he wants to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina to take part in a BRICS meeting.

"Russia holds the presidency of BRICS and I believe that despite our commitment to the European Union, we should have open channels of cooperation and agreements with others, including BRICS countries," Dodik said in a statement on his website.

The Republika Srpska president said Putin is a strong statesman who has shown that he leads a great and powerful Russia and is a man "who had to make difficult decisions at critical moments."

Dodik is expected to meet with Putin on Thursday.