NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said imposing sanctions on Russia will not break the country's economy.

"So if you sanction Spain you will you'll break the economy. But if you sanction Russia, you can't break Russia because they're built as a superpower," he said in an interview to Tucker Carlson, posted on the X social network.

Bukele said Russia has enough energy, natural gas, industrial capacities, factories and workforce.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a TASS-hosted meeting with the heads of international news agencies Moscow is overcoming problems created by Western sanctions even though the West expects its restrictions to affect Russia in the medium term.