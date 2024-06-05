Burkina Faso intends to strengthen security relations with Russia — foreign minister

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Burkina Faso is going to strengthen relations with Russia in a number of areas including security, the country's Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We revised some priorities, and [we] decided to strengthen Russian-Burkinian relations more, to give them a new impetus <...>. We are developing cooperation in a variety of areas, first and foremost in security," he said, noting that the intensification of partnership with Russia is necessary. According to Traore, "both countries have made huge steps" in this area.

He also noted the development of interaction in trade and economy. The minister pointed out that Burkina Faso and Russia see "the need to accelerate the achievement of diversity in the field of trade relations." He added that the countries are also developing ties in agriculture and logistics.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Ouagadougou on his first-ever visit to Burkina Faso late on Tuesday. The Russian minister was met at the airport by his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore. They held brief talks right there. Then, on June 5, Lavrov held talks with Burkina Faso’s interim President Ibrahim Traore in Ouagadougou.