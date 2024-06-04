Some 4,150 people detained by Israel in West Bank since October 7, 2023

TEL AVIV, June 4. /TASS/. About 4,150 people have been detained by Israeli police in the West Bank on suspicion of being involved in terrorist activities since October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, some 1,750 of them are suspected of maintaining ties with the Hamas radical Palestinian movement.

These detentions are made during regular anti-terrorist raid in Palestinian territories. Thus, twenty-four suspects were detained during the past day alone, the IDF added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.