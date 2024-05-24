US launches comprehensive review of cooperation with Georgia — secretary of state

WASHINGTON, May 24. /TASS/. The United States Administration will launch a major review of Georgian-American cooperation following the adoption of the law on foreign agents in Georgia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"I am also launching today a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia," Blinken said in a statement.

In his words, the review "will take into account Georgia’s actions in deciding our own.".

The US administration is launching new policy of visa restrictions against Georgian state officials, Blinken said.

In his words, the newly adopted law "would stifle the exercise of freedoms of association and expression, stigmatize organizations that serve the citizens of Georgia, and impede independent media organizations working to provide Georgians with access to high quality information."

"In response to these actions, the Department of State is implementing a new visa restriction policy for Georgia that will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members. This includes individuals responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign of violence or intimidation," the top US diplomat said.