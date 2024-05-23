Taiwanese army ready for potential conflict — Defense Ministry

HONG KONG, May 23. /TASS/. Taiwan’s armed forces will not dodge a conflict if it is necessary to ensure the island’s security, the local defense ministry said.

"Our servicemen remain vigilant under pressure by China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA). The armed forces of the Republic of China are ready. We are not seeking conflict but will not sidestep it in order to ensure the country’s security and defend our wonderful motherland," the Taiwanese military agency said.

Earlier, the PLA Eastern Theater Command announced the start of military drills involving the army, navy, air force and rocket troops dubbed Joint Sword - 2024A near Taiwan as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin.

On Monday, Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te, the new head of the island’s administration.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.