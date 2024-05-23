Chinese warplanes, ships conduct mock strikes during drills around Taiwan

BEIJING, May 23. /TASS/. Chinese military services, including the air force and navy, delivered mock attacks during a military exercise surrounding the island of Taiwan, China’s state media CCTV reported.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched dozens of fighter jets carrying live missiles, CCTV added.

The mock strikes targeted "high-value military targets" and were in coordination with Chinese naval ships and missile forces.

Earlier, the Eastern Theater Command announced holding the Joint Sword-2024A exercise on May 23-24 which it said wound serve as a "stern warning" against separatist forces seeking the island’s independence.

According to CCTV, the latest destabilization and escalation of tensions in Taiwan Strait were triggered by a "deceptive" speech by Taiwan’s new leader Lai Ching-te who was sworn in on Monday.