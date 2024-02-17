Houthis attack British tanker Pollux in Red Sea

DUBAI, February 17. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah launched a missile attack on the UK oil tanker Pollux in the Red Sea, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria.

According to the statement to the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel, the Yemeni navy conducted an operation in the Red Sea against the UK oil tanker Pollux, attacking it with a large number of anti-ship missiles and the hit was direct and accurate.

According to the ship tracking service Marine Traffic, the tanker is sailing from the Suez Canal's southern anchorage to the Indian city of Paradeep under the Panama flag. The vessel last transmitted data on its location on February 12 from the northern Red Sea.