Houthis attack British tanker Pollux in Red Sea

According to the ship tracking service Marine Traffic, the tanker is sailing from the Suez Canal's southern anchorage to the Indian city of Paradeep under the Panama flag

DUBAI, February 17. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah launched a missile attack on the UK oil tanker Pollux in the Red Sea, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria.

According to the statement to the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel, the Yemeni navy conducted an operation in the Red Sea against the UK oil tanker Pollux, attacking it with a large number of anti-ship missiles and the hit was direct and accurate.

According to the ship tracking service Marine Traffic, the tanker is sailing from the Suez Canal's southern anchorage to the Indian city of Paradeep under the Panama flag. The vessel last transmitted data on its location on February 12 from the northern Red Sea.

Military operation in Ukraine
Germany not becoming party to conflict under agreement with Ukraine — Scholz
Chancellor said that Berlin will help the Ukrainian defense ministry to modernize so that it can protect its country better still
Azerbaijani leader calls for dissolving OSCE Minsk Group
According to Ilham Aliyev, the OSCE budget could be used for more important things
Biden dismisses Russian space nuke threat
US President said that there is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing at the moment
Russian embassy protests to Austrian MFA over President der Bellen’s words about Navalny
Earlier, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen pinned the blame for Alexey Navalny’s death on the Russian leader
No point in NATO any longer — Putin
NATO is now only a tool of Washington's foreign policy, Russian President said
‘Rules-based order’ not enshrined in international law but constantly trumpeted — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that this is happening because "the United States has decided that precisely this global order, which it adopted unilaterally somewhere over there, must be the template for all humankind"
Ukrainian army admits to surrendering positions in Avdeyevka
Some troops were captured, said group’s commander Alexander Tarnavsky
NATO Secretary General urges Russia to establish facts of Navalny's death
"NATO and allies have called for his immediate release for a long time," Jens Stoltenberg noted
Putin praises T-90 tank as the best in world
The president noted that any hardware got outdated with time
Inspection underway over Navalny’s death in prison
According to the statement, a set of investigative and operating procedures to establish all the circumstances of the incident is being implemented
Europe is losing dignity by obediently submitting to US — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that now "the European industry is literally being forced to choose between transferring operations overseas and ruin"
Russian forces repel two enemy attacks in Kupyansk direction
The battlegroup’s spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said that in total the enemy lost "up to 90 military personnel, a T-72 tank and two pickup trucks" in the Kupyansk direction
Biden gives instructions to begin dialogue with Russia over alleged anti-satellite weapon
"We've been closely monitoring this Russian activity, and we will continue to take it very seriously," the White House official added
France seeks to turn off the tap of information from Russia — embassy to Paris
The diplomatic mission pointed out that the French authorities were heading towards "establishing a ‘Ministry of Truth’ and were trying to authorize themselves to decide on behalf of their citizens what kind of information was suitable for them and which was not"
Press review: Biden’s 'faulty memory' may sink re-election and Kiev to shrink mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 14th
Ukrainian army officer sent to Avdeyevka claims that his brigade was encircled
Rodion Kudryashov said that the situation was "critical in some places"
Hamas says losses among hostages in Gaza are big
Abu Ubaida stressed that Hamas "has repeatedly warned about the risks to the captives," but the Israeli authorities "have been ignoring these warnings"
Federal Penitentiary Service reports Navalny’s death in prison
"All necessary resuscitation procedures have been carried out without any positive results. The ambulance crew pronounced the convict dead. The cause of death is being established," the statement said
Progress MS-26 with candies, scientific equipment, other cargo docks to ISS
The ship docked with the station in an automatic mode
Russia exhausts reserve of kind gestures toward West — Lavrov
"Relations will be restored someday. When this will happen does not depend on us," the Russian top diplomat pointed out
Russian forces spot, begin hunt for Vampire MLRS crew that shelled Belgorod
According to the source, an operation is underway to eliminate it
Natural population decline in Russia in 2023 shrinks by 17.4% — statistics
According to Rosstat, over the 12 months of 2023, 1.265 million children were born, 1.306 million people died
Germany not becoming party to conflict under agreement with Ukraine — Scholz
Chancellor said that Berlin will help the Ukrainian defense ministry to modernize so that it can protect its country better still
Russian forces strike Ukrainian aircraft engine-, ammo-producing plants over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day
West buys goods using fiat money, accelerating inflation — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that unilateral sanctions imposed outside the United Nations have become "an absolutely universal practice for the Western world"
Navalny resuscitated for more than half an hour — hospital
According to the report, Navalny felt unwell after a walk and passed out
Russia intends to continue negotiations with Indonesia on Mir cards — Ambassador
Lyudmila Vorobyova said that "We must also consider the factor of Indonesia's presidential elections"
West will never disclose truth about its criminal biological experiments — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the West's impunity violated many international agreements, including conventions on human rights and biological and chemical safety
Abolition of veto power in UN impossible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that it will turn the UN into "a useless structure, just like the League of Nations, which will only additionally fuel the confrontation"
Ukrainian military admits retreat from Avdeyevka’s southeast
In recent days, Ukrainian military experts have been describing the situation in Avdeyevka as critical, drawing parallels with what was going on in Artyomovsk, where Ukraine sustained huge losses
Russia increases output of Orlan drones several times
Orlan flies for a long time and fulfils more missions than an electric drone
Putin regrets that Russia did not start active actions in Ukraine earlier
Russia tried for a long time to resolve the conflict peacefully and relied on the honesty of its opponents, the president said
Ecuador to send delegation to Moscow for talks on banana supply problems — ministry
"In the coming days, a delegations of Ecuadorian officials will depart to Moscow in order to resolve difficulties that were identified six months ago, when the authorities of Ecuador were informed about phytosanitary problems related to bananas," the ministry said in a statement
US must refrain from indiscriminate accusations over Navalny — Russian Foreign Ministry
The diplomatic agency suggested to wait for official forensic results
West’s colonial past, present 'disgraceful,' Putin says
According to the Russian leader, "such a policy has become one of the main destabilizing factors in international relations, a barrier to the development of humanity"
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $43.19 per ton from February 21
The duty on the export of barley will be 190 rubles ($2.07) per metric ton
Talks on Ukraine meaningless if surrender is to be discussed — Scholz
"Diplomatic efforts have been underway for a long time," the German Chancellor said, pointing to "talks involving representatives of the whole world" in Davos, Jeddah, Copenhagen and Malta
Steelmaking in Russia up 5.3% in 2023 — Deputy PM
The chemical sector recovered with 5% growth as of the end of the last year
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Bank of Russia retains key rate at 16% per annum
"The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy is set to solidify disinflation processes unfolding in the national economy," the regulator said
Navalny felt fine during Thursday’s court session — court spokesperson
The Vladimir Region Court held a session on Alexey Navalny’s petition of appeal on February 13 and 15
Moscow hopes Bogota realizes danger posed by Colombian mercenaries in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that the issue of the open recruitment of mercenaries is in many ways tied to "Ukrainian embassies violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in the grossest way possible"
FACTBOX: What is known about blogger Alexey Navalny's death
According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the prisoner fell ill after a walk
Russia against letting another Western representative into UN Security Council — Lavrov
"Unambiguously, the reform should eliminate historical injustice and grant fair representation to the countries of the world majority situated in Africa, Asia and Latin America," the Russian foreign minister said
Reports Navalny was funded by foreign embassies to Russia confirmed — Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that employees of the embassies of Canada, France, Spain and other NATO members also took part in this "little merry-go-round"
German chancellor announces 1.1 bln euro military aid package for Ukraine
According to Olaf Scholz, the package particularly includes 36 wheeled howitzers as well as 120,000 artillery shells, two new air defense systems and IRIS-T missiles
Russia ready to built high-speed railroads — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that this is "a fundamentally different level of technologies and transport services, modern jobs and advance competences, new opportunities for citizens and our regions"
Putin says Carlson who opted for tactics of patient listener is "dangerous man"
Russian President explained that he imagined Carlson "would behave in an aggressive manner and would ask so-called sharp questions", but "surprisingly for a Western journalist, he was patient"
Putin praises domestic companies for investing back in themselves
These companies have received a market for their products within their own country, which has been freed from a significant number of Western brands and they are interested in smooth operation of all components, including personnel, the head of state said
Western reports on Russia’s plans for weapons in space fake news, says Russian diplomat
Gennady Gatilov explained that these documents identify near-Earth space as another "operational environment for conducting combat operations", with Russia and China labelled as the main "adversaries" and "threats."
MRLS crew that shelled Belgorod consisted of Kraken radicals — source
Earlier, the official said the radicals had already been spotted and identified in the Liptsy area in the Kharkov region
Russian air defense intercepts 33 Ukrainian drones in 5 regions overnight — ministry
The air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 4 UAVs over the territories of the Belgorod region, 4 UAVs - over the Voronezh region, 1 UAV - over the Kursk region, 18 UAVs - over the Bryansk region, and 6 UAVs - over the Kaluga region
Issue of German reparations to Poland closed — top diplomat
"The legal position is such that reparations cannot be received," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said
Israel’s position complicates evacuation of Russians from Gaza Strip — diplomat
According to Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia has evacuated more than 1,200 people from the Gaza Strip
Ball not in Russia’s court in terms of talks with Ukraine, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister point to Vladimir Zelensky’s decree banning talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government
Russian troops rescue group of refugees from Avdeyevka, Donetsk official says
Earlier, the media reported that the situation in Avdeyevka had deteriorated significantly for Ukrainian troops
Press review: Russia open to Ukraine talks as West fuels fire and Israel, Hamas at impasse
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 15th
Musk says US schools realizing Orwell’s bad dream
The famous writer's quote said that "the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history"
Western statements regarding Navalny’s death unacceptable — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that there had been no information from the medics and the forensics
Berlin-Kiev security agreement does not involve sending German troops to Ukraine
The agreement was concluded for 10 years
Berlin supplies Kiev with more combat vehicles, artillery rounds, reconnaissance drones
The updated list of transferred weapons includes some 4,000 artillery rounds of the 155mm caliber, three Wisent 1 demining armored vehicles, a Dachs engineering tank, nine mine sweepers, 58 reconnaissance drones, four patrol vehicles, 500 LED lamps, and telecom equipment
Project of high-speed railroad connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg approved — Kremlin
"Details of the future document will be adjusted in the process," Dmitry Peskov added
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day
Deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit said that one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result in sniper fire near the settlements of Ikko in the Latakia governorate
Russian Ambassador to Turkey confirms serious problems with bank transfers
"The necessary work to overcome the issues that have emerged is being conducted at the bilateral level," Alexey Erkhov said
Kiev to be unable to use NATO airstrips for deployment of F-16 planes — Air Force
Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that planes, provided to Ukraine, will become a legitimate target for Russian forces, regardless of where they take off from
France, Ukraine sign agreement on security guarantees
The signing ceremony was aired by the press service of the Elysee Palace
Slovak PM calls Russian withdrawal from Donbass and Crimea 'absolutely unrealistic'
Robert Fico opined that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine
Russia not putting weapons into space, US hopes it stays that way — Biden
US President said that there is no evidence that Russians have made a decision to go forward with doing anything in space either
IAEA experts visit Energodar to assess damage after Ukrainian drone attack
There were no casualties reported
Putin congratulates Indonesian President-elect Subianto with victory at polls — Kremlin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that Prabowo Subianto's activity as head of state will contribute to the further development of the entire range of Russian-Indonesian cooperation for the benefit of both countries' citizens
Russian forces extend hand of surrender to trapped Ukrainian troops near Donetsk
Igor Kimakovsky said that that the Ukrainian side had earlier deployed a brigade of new recruits near Donetsk
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
US society lives in total informational blockade, Putin’s interview revealed this — Lavrov
"They are being fed an internal narrative - first and foremost, of the Democratic Party," the Russian foreign minister added
IN BRIEF: Special op, preferable US president and 'our man' Blinken — Putin’s interview
Russian President also shared his impressions from the recent interview to US journalist Tucker Carlson
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past week
Russian forces destroyed more than 1,820 Ukrainian troops and 134 weapons in the Donetsk area over the past week
Part of Ukrainian battlegroup encircled near Donetsk, says DPR
The adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic added that the Ukrainian military is attempting to leave some positions and is sustaining casualties
Russia in talks with several countries on visa-free travel — Foreign Ministry
The ministry said earlier about the preparation of intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel with Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago
Lavrov calls for ending colonial dependence of 17 territories
The Russian top diplomat called on responsible members of the world community to defend justice in global affairs
Republika Srpska would lose its identity if it joined NATO — president
"The absurdity is that NATO now expects us to agree to join, to become members of this alliance of our own free will. As Serbs, we cannot agree to that," Milorad Dodik said
US reaction to Navalny’s death another attempt to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that US politicians have already blamed the Russian authorities
Ukraine reduced to 'global beggar' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that "Ukraine, which did inherit the richest industrial capacity from the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, has turned into perhaps the poorest country"
Confiscation of Central Bank’s assets by the West to violate basic principles
The immunity of assets provides for stability of the system of international finance and derogation from this principle will lead to gradual undermining of the system proper and positions of reserve currencies globally, Elvira Nabiullina said
Western reaction to Navalny's death hypocritical — Russian Foreign Ministry
As the ministry noted, "there is no explanation other than all these reactions were prepared in advance"
Press review: Hungary blocks new EU sanctions and NATO to bypass Trump threat to Kiev aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 16th
There will be no sympathy for Nazis in Russia, says Putin
The President pointed out that anti-Russian-minded politicians in Ukraine grabbed power after the collapse of the Soviet Union "because they behaved brazenly and had support from abroad, primarily from the United States"
Russian troops capitalizing on success in Donetsk area, says DPR
Yan Gagin commented on the appointment of Alexander Syrsky as Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief "who absolutely has no regard for casualties, as if he pursues the task of destroying as many Ukrainians as possible"
West seeking to create instability in South Caucasus — top Russian security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, this led to "a rise in tensions in the related regions"
Putin received report on Navalny’s death — Kremlin Spokesman
Previously, the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Alexey Navalny died in the penal colony after feeling sick shortly after the walk
Russian diplomat calls West out for snap judgment in Navalny's death
"No forensic examination has been conducted yet but the West has already drawn conclusions," Maria Zakharova noted
Over 60% of Russians spend half of their salary on food — research
More than 96% of the survey participants drew attention to the rise in food prices
US looking at several options following Alexey Navalny’s death — President Biden
US President said that the US administration doesn’t have information about the causes of Navalny’s death but placed the blame for it on Russia’s leadership
Avdeyevka on brink of being taken by Russian forces — White House
In the last few days, military experts have been calling the situation in Avdeyevka critical, comparing it to Artyomovsk
Japan launches second H3 heavy-lift launch vehicle
The launch was initially planned for February 15, however it was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions
Navalny's penal colony inspected in mid-December 2023 — ombudsman
According to Andrey Nesteruk, since December 25, 2023, he has received only two complaints from inmates at penal colony No.3
US senators facing ‘mission impossible’ if trying to influence Hungary’s NATO affairs
"No pressure should be put on us, as we are a sovereign country and we believe that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies," Gergely Gulyas emphasized
Russia to launch direct air service with dozen more countries — expert
Russians could fly direct to 69 destinations before the pandemic and now the number is 42, Vice President of the Russian Union of Tourist Industry Alexander Osaulenko reminded
UN chief calls for transparent investigation into Navalny’s death
Antonio Guterres expresses his condolences to Mr. Navalny’s family
Acclaimed British actor’s nephew gets Russian citizenship among other foreign journalists
It is noted that one can find various stories written by Rory Suchet on the RT website, including a report on the situation in Donbass in 2014
