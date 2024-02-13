Yerevan refutes Baku’s report of shelling in northeastern sector of border

YEREVAN, February 13. /TASS/. Armenia’s Defense Ministry dismissed an Azerbaijani statement saying that the Armenian military opened fire in the northeastern sector of the border as false.

"The report by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that units of the Armenian Armed Forces attacked Azerbaijani positions in the northeastern sector of the border between 8:50 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. (4:50 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. GMT on February 12 — TASS) is false," the Armenian defense agency said in a press release.

There has been fighting in the southern sector of the border near Nerkin Hand since early morning. According to preliminary data, two Armenian soldiers have been killed in a shelling attack, while several others have been wounded.